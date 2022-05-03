Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,786 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

