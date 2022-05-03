Raymond James Reiterates C$48.50 Price Target for Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has been given a C$48.50 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.37. 210,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.28.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

