Razor Network (RAZOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $242,071.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004481 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002522 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,802,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

