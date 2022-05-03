Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 74,835 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,835 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 1.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Realty Income worth $52,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

O stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.39. 85,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,569. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

