Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $101.24 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,804 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up 3.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of SBA Communications worth $101,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 32.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $71,350,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $206,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $10.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $281.45 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

