Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of DT Midstream worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. 7,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,054. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

