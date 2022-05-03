Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 316,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 290,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,816.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,052 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average of $126.35. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.