Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 18,949 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,949 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001,945 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at about $90,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE SJR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. 10,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SJR. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.