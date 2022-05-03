Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Takes $588,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 446,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,092,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,197,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

