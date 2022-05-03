Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) PT Raised to GBX 7,700

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,460 ($93.19) to GBX 7,700 ($96.19) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.71) to GBX 5,900 ($73.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,555.56 ($94.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,208 ($77.55) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,709 ($83.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,947.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,047.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The company has a market capitalization of £44.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,381.78.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

