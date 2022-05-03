Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $3,945.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,945.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($94.94) to GBX 7,800 ($97.44) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.10) to GBX 91 ($1.14) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RBGLY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. 489,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

