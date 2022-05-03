Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $652.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $675.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $478.40 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total value of $2,049,088.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at $330,809,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,359 shares of company stock worth $29,509,623 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

