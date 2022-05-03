Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLMD stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,833. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 559.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

