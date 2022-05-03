Render Token (RNDR) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $363.79 million and approximately $34.71 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00100836 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 242,706,716 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.