Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

RPHM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 80,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. Equities analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.