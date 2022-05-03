Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,941. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

