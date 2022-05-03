Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target Raised to €16.00

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from €14.50 ($15.26) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.68) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($16.00) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $15.05 on Friday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

