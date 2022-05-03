Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT Raised to €14.50 at UBS Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Repsol from €14.20 ($14.95) to €15.90 ($16.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €15.50 ($16.32) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repsol from €14.70 ($15.47) to €15.50 ($16.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Repsol to €15.20 ($16.00) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

