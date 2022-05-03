Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $499,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Republic Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.75. 23,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.12.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.