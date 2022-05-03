ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $917.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. ResMed posted sales of $876.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,676. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed has a 1 year low of $187.63 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total transaction of $1,318,926.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,179,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,365,431. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,787,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

