Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 420 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $533.16. The stock had a trading volume of 45,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,599. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $371.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $236.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $556.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.48.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

