Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $23,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

