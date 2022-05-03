Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

REYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.7% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

