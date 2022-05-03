Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $165.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

