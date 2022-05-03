Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $1,166,363.64 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,363.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. 27,049,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,432,852. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a PE ratio of -0.88.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

