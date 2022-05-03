Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded down $33.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.67. 52,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.91 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

