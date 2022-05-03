Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Prysm Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,802,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,088,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,630,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,031,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Shares of RIVN stock traded up 0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 31.99. 14,729,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,212,980. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 29.32 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 83.06.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.