Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

STLD stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.36. 2,520,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

