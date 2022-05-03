Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Omeros by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 6.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Omeros by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Omeros stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 1,402,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $207.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

