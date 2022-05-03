Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $382.73. 5,605,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,290. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $372.13 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

