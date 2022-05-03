Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCI.B shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

RCI.B traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$68.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,973. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$56.00 and a 1-year high of C$80.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.10.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

