Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.62.

ROKU stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.24 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

