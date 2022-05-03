Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$28.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VET. Desjardins raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

VET opened at $19.39 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 895,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

