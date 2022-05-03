Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

