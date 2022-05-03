Royal Bank of Canada Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$165.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.75.

TMX Group stock traded up C$2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$132.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,666. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.38.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

