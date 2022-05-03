Royale Finance (ROYA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,036.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $610,607.51 and $20,036.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00220524 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002041 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00433555 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,938.06 or 1.82053904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.