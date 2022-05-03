RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,576. RPM International has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

