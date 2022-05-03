Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Update

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,817.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,930,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 237,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 708,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 631,892 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 61,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,078. The company has a market cap of $156.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.84. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RUBY. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

