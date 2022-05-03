RxSight (RXST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. RxSight has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, analysts expect RxSight to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RxSight by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in RxSight by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

RXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

