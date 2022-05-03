RxSight (RXST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. RxSight has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, analysts expect RxSight to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RxSight stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
RXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.
RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
