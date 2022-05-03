Ryerson (RYI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. Ryerson has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $3.780-$3.940 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.13. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

NYSE RYI opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. Ryerson has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $44.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ryerson by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ryerson by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

