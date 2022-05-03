Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.33.

RHP opened at $92.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 151.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

