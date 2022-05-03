Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $10.55

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.99. Sabre shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 12,122 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,231 shares of company stock worth $686,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

