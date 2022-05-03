SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $1.58 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $38,685.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00004103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00218804 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 258% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00432308 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,090.46 or 1.84801222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,005,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,541 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

