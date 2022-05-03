SAFE2 One Day Volume Tops $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00220839 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 198.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00038937 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00448746 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,224.31 or 1.85121037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

