SafeMoon Market Cap Tops $283.13 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $283.13 million and $59,214.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00218649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.00493045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00038809 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,508.46 or 1.90032945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.