SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. SafeMoon has a market cap of $290.59 million and approximately $25,371.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00219452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002032 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 264.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00436206 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,292.38 or 1.85240548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

