Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 52,815 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $33,075,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.14. The stock had a trading volume of 148,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.62 and its 200 day moving average is $236.85. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.