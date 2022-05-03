Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.61. Sally Beauty reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,212. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

