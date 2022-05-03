San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 271,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJT. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $12,270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $340,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SJT stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. 15,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0829 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

