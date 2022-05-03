Sanderson Design Group (SDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG – Get Rating) will post its Final quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Sanderson Design Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 167 ($2.09). 192,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,676. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. Sanderson Design Group has a 12 month low of GBX 121.55 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 235 ($2.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 165.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

